Los Angeles [US], December 28 (ANI): Actor and former model Dayle Haddon has died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at the age of 76.

The Solebury Township Police Department responded to a call at a home in Bucks County just after 9 am on Friday, reporting a man "lying down, passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite," The Hollywood Reporter, citing CBS News, reported.

Also Read | 'We Need Our Separate Rooms': Mika Singh Calls Out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for 'Unnecessary Drama' and Delays on 'Dangerous' Set.

The 76-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities later found 76-year-old Haddon dead in a second-floor bedroom. During their investigation, the fire department detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the property.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

Also Read | 'Women in Film Industry Are Soft Targets': Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Files Complaint Against MLA Suresh Dhas for Derogatory Comments on Her.

Born in Toronto on May 26, 1948, Haddon rose to fame as a supermodel before moving to Hollywood to pursue acting. She landed her first role in the Disney movie The World's Greatest Athlete in 1973. She went on to accumulate about 25 acting credits, including 1975's The Cheaters, 1977's Madame Claude, 1979's North Dallas Forty, 1986's Desert Chase, 1989's Cyborg, 1992's Unbecoming Age, and 1994's Bullets Over Broadway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)