Entertainment News | Former Warner Bros. Production Executive Tony Amatullo Dies at 76

Los Angeles [US], May 9 (ANI): Television producer and former Warner Bros. production executive Tony Amatullo has died at the age of 76, Deadline said.

According to his family, he passed away on May 3 in New York City after battling acute myeloid leukaemia. He was diagnosed with the illness last August.

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Born Anthony Eugene Amatullo Jr. on July 14, 1949, in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood, Amatullo studied Film, Cinema and Video Studies at the City University of New York before moving to Los Angeles to build a career in entertainment.

Amatullo worked on several popular television shows and films during his long career. He served as associate producer on hit series like 'Fame' and 'Miami Vice'. He also worked as a location manager on Steven Spielberg's films 'The Goonies' and 'The Color Purple'.

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From 2000 to 2005, he worked as Vice President of Production at Warner Bros. During that time, he was involved with major shows including 'ER', 'The West Wing', 'Third Watch' and the pilot episode of 'Nip/Tuck'.

Later in his career, Amatullo supported independent film and television projects. He worked as executive producer on the reality series 'Beverly Hills Pawn' and also on the film 'Two Days in the Valley'.

His final project was the 2021 film 'Surviving on LES', which was based on the changing landscape of Manhattan's Lower East Side. Amatullo produced, directed and co-wrote the film.

Tony Amatullo is survived by his wife, Mariana Amatullo and sons Nico and Leo Amatullo. (ANI)

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