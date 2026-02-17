Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning American actor known for landmark films including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died. He was 95. His death was announced in a statement posted by his wife, Luciana Duvall. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home," she wrote. "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all," Luciana Duvall added. Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Duvall Dies at 95, ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ Among His Iconic Films; Wife Luciana Pays Tribute (See Post).

Luciana Duvall Statement on Robert Duvall - See Post:

Luciana Duvall posts statement on Robert Duvall's Facebook page about his death (Photo Credit; @RobertDuvallOfficial/Facebook)

Robert Duvall - Son of Admiral and Actress

Robert Duvall, the son of a Navy admiral and an amateur actress, grew up in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduating from Principia College in Illinois and serving in the US Army, he moved to New York City. After working on a variety of television shows, Duvall made a strong impression even in small roles, such as his first movie part as the mysterious recluse Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. Duvall was cast in this role at the recommendation of the film's screenwriter, Horton Foote, who had enjoyed Duvall's performance in one of his plays. Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89: Star of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away in Utah.

Robert Duvall's Oscar Win and 7 Nominations

Robert Duvall won an Academy Award for best actor in 1983 for his portrayal of a washed-up country singer in Tender Mercies. He was nominated six other times. His most memorable characters also include the soft-spoken, loyal mob consigliere Tom Hagen in the first two The Godfather films and the maniacal Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now.

Robert Duvall's Iconic Line From 'Apocalypse Now'

Duvall had only a few minutes of screen time in Apocalypse Now, but he almost stole the film. His war-loving character muses, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning," as low-flying US warplanes bomb a beachfront tree line where he wants to go surfing.

However, the actor often said that his favorite role was Augustus McCrae, a seasoned Texas Ranger turned cowboy, in the 1989 TV miniseries Lonesome Dove, based on Larry McMurtry's novel of the same name.

Duvall was a blunt talker and a prolific actor. During his six-decade career, he excelled in both lead and supporting roles before becoming a director.

