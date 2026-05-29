Hombale Films To Release Marathi Hip-Hop Musical Film ‘Yeto Ka Naay’, Hindi Version Titled ‘YKN-Pehla Vaar’ – See Post

Hombale Films has announced its debut venture in the Marathi film industry with the first hip hop musical film titled Yeto Ka Naay on Friday, May 29. The story is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Hombale Films has delivered cinematic successes in recent years, including KGF, Salaar and Mahavatar. The production house has also announced the Hindi version of the movie YKN-Pehla Vaar. Hombale Films Announces Second Part in Mahavatar Cinematic Universe; Mahavatar Parshuram.

About 'Yeto Ka Naay'

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Yeto Ka Naay is directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye and written by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar. The film features cinematography by Harshvir Oberai and music composed by AV Prafullachandra. The shoot is currently underway in Mumbai, and the film is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

The production house took to its Instagram handle to share the first look of the film on Friday. "The beat drops. The rivalry begins. Can the brotherhood bond survive?" The release date of the film has not been announced yet by the makers.

Hombale Films Announces Marathi Film - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The latest Hombale Films production is Kantara: Chapter 1, which starred Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film also starred Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences (LatestLY Exclusive).

The movie performed well at the box office. It was released in 2025. The film served as the prequel to the superhit Kantara, released in 2022.

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