Kantara Chapter 1 Movie Review: With Kantara Chapter 1, actor-writer-director and National Award winner Rishab Shetty takes an audacious approach to following up on his 2022 pan-India hit, Kantara: he opts for a prequel instead of the expected sequel. Venturing centuries into the past to explore the myths of the Kantara forest and the lineage of the first film's hero, this chapter is a bold leap not just in concept but also in scale and visual storytelling.

There are, of course, a few stumbles along the way. At times, Kantara Chapter 1 feels exhausting thanks to the sheer number of plot threads Shetty attempts to unpack. And in striving to be bigger and more layered, it occasionally loses some of the first film’s raw punch. Still, it’s hard to deny that Shetty largely succeeds in his aim - to create a riveting fantasy epic rooted in indigenous customs and folklore.

'Kantara Chapter 1' Movie Review - The Plot

Set centuries ago, in an era ruled by kings, the Kantara forest is guarded by fierce tribes and the mystical forces dwelling within. We soon meet Berme (Rishab Shetty), abandoned as a baby in a well and raised by one of the forest tribes, who grows into a formidable warrior.

Trouble begins when Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), a newly crowned and debauched ruler of the Bangara kingdom, dares to hunt in the forbidden forest - an act prohibited ever since his grandfather was killed there by the forest’s guardian spirit. Ambushed by Berme and his people, Kulasekhara’s intrusion sparks a chain of events that draws Berme out of the forest into the kingdom’s bustling trade culture.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kantara Chapter 1':

Along the way, he crosses paths with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth), whose fascination with Berme’s rugged charm adds a volatile spark to the narrative. But Berme’s defiance of the king sets the stage for bloodshed, battles, and ultimately, his discovery of his true destiny.

'Kantara Chapter 1' Movie Review - An Almost Meandering First Half With a Captivating Pre-Interval Sequence

The first half of the film is admittedly shaky, weighed down by a meandering screenplay and unnecessary comedic bits as Berme and his tribe explore the so-called 'forbidden fruits' of the Bangara kingdom. To its credit, though, it’s rarely dull. After an intriguing prologue that sets up the forest’s mythos, Shetty’s introduction of Berme is peppered with entertaining moments - the ambush on the king’s hunting party and a thrilling chariot chase in the market stand out. The production design is top-notch, and the film’s visual ambition is evident throughout without feeling overly extravagant. If reports of its admirably modest INR 125 crore budget are accurate, what unfolds on screen certainly feels like money well spent.

A Still From Kantara Chapter 1

Unfortunately, the humour often misfires - particularly the overplayed drunken antics of Kulasekhara, saved only by Gulshan Devaiah’s charismatic performance, and the other comedians in the narrative. Thankfully, the romantic subplot between Berme and Kanakavathi remains understated, a decision that pays off later in the story.

A Still From Kantara Chapter 1

Just when the film begins to test your patience, it finds its soul again - back in the forest. As most reviewers will likely agree, three standout sequences elevate this prequel. Chief among them is a pulse-pounding scene just before the interval: Berme and his followers venture into the deeper recesses of the forest to harvest spices, triggering a visceral battle involving a tiger and a host of lorises. The CGI in these sequences, though occasionally uneven, is commendable.

'Kantara Chapter 1' Movie Review - A Far Better Second Half With Two Standout Sequences

The second half fares better, though it still wrestles with an over-reliance on comedy and a couple of unnecessary subplots. The narrative gains urgency when Kulasekhara rebels against his father (Jayaram) and launches a surprise attack on Berme's village. The staging of this sequence feels somewhat contrived - especially when the vigilant villagers, usually attuned to any outsider entering their sacred forest, fail to detect an invading army. Still, this sets up Shetty for one of the film's most electrifying moments: Berme becoming possessed by the guardian spirits and unleashing unbridled fury on his enemies - a performance that cements why Shetty was awarded a National Award for the first Kantara.

A Still From Kantara Chapter 1

From there, Kantara Chapter 1 ventures into uncharted territory, with the Bangara kingdom and Berme’s tribe striking an uneasy religious truce. A late-game twist introduces a new villain, shifting the dynamics yet again. The climactic battle that follows is the film at its most ambitious - visually audacious, narratively bold, and laced with the mythic chaos that defines the Kantara saga. While some comedic interludes and a few underwhelming character deaths dampen the emotional weight, Shetty’s direction remains elevated, and his central performance is nothing short of magnetic. Yet you cannot deny the feeling that he is also repeating the biggest 'hits' of his previous film albeit on a larger scale here.

A Still From Kantara Chapter 1

While the film honours the traditions and rituals of its tribal roots, it’s hard to ignore how the narrative - just like the first film - still bends under the weight of majoritarian religious overtones and hijacks those same very customs - a point worth pondering, especially for a story so deeply tied to cultural authenticity.

'Kantara Chapter 1' Movie Review - The Performances

On the acting front, Rishab Shetty continues to impress, embodying Berme’s raw masculinity with ease and delivering his best work when channelling the frenzied possession scenes. Rukmini Vasanth emerges as the film’s unexpected revelation, shining particularly in the second half. Jayaram brings gravitas to his role as the conflicted Rajasekhara, the former ruler (though I am confused about his endgame), and Gulshan Devaiah makes the most of his wicked king act.

A Still From Kantara Chapter 1

Arvind S Kashyap’s cinematography deserves a special mention for capturing the raw grandeur of the Bangara kingdom and the dense, almost breathing wilderness of the Kantara forest. The fact that much of the film was shot on real locations further enriches its visual authenticity. B Ajaneesh Loknath's music continues to be an asset for the film, even if it is mainly bringing back the same score he used in the first film, including the much-talked-about "Varaha Roopam" song.

'Kantara Chapter 1' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Kantara Chapter 1 is far from flawless - it meanders, overindulges in comedy, and occasionally loses its narrative focus. Yet, it is also undeniably daring, visually breathtaking, and anchored by an engrossing lead performance. For all its flaws, Shetty’s prequel expands the Kantara universe with mythic flair and enough spectacle to keep audiences invested in what’s to come next.

Rating: 3.0

