New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) "Four Years Later", an Indo-Australian romance drama series featuring actors Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh in the lead, will premiere in India on Lionsgate Play on July 11, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The eight-episode series, which traces the quiet disintegration of a bond built on faith, duty, and dreams, is directed by Fadia Abboud and created by Mithila Gupta.

It features Goswami and Singh as Sridevi and Yash, a newlywed couple who navigate an arranged marriage that is abruptly interrupted when Yash leaves for a four-year medical traineeship in Australia.

"What begins with hope slowly unravels into silence, emotional distance, and isolation. As Sridevi shoulders mounting responsibilities at home, Yash grapples with identity and belonging in a foreign land," read the official logline.

The show was released in Australia on SBS in October 2024 and received positive reviews from the critics.

In a statement, Goswami said "Four Years Later" explores themes of modern love in a balanced way where the viewers will be able to relate to both sides.

"It also explores themes of friendship, of ambition, of family dynamics, of loneliness, of personal growth, of immigration, of culture and community, of sensuality and physical intimacy, and it does so very seamlessly. The show also delves into the two different experiences of migration.

"The show being made for Australia, has been greatly loved there, and then moved continents to Canada where also it's found so much resonance. Now I'm very excited to see the response to the show in India. The universality of the themes and language of the show, makes it so accessible," she added.

Singh said his character of Yash will resonate with a lot of people.

"'Four Years Later' stood out to me because it explores relationships in such an honest and unfiltered way. It's not just about love in the traditional sense, it's about distance, emotional disconnection, and how time changes people. Yash is someone trying to make sense of his choices while being pulled in different directions by family, ambition, and distance and that tension slowly unravels him. What really drew me in was the vulnerability he faces," he added.

"Four Years Later" also stars Kate Box, Taj Aldeeb, Roy Joseph, and Luke Arnold.

