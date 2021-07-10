New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhediya' starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal has completed its shoot.

The film was completely shot during the pandemic and has finished a very tough schedule in record time. It was shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

Announcing the film wrap, the makers of 'Bhediya' released a special motion poster, which was shared by Varun on his Instagram handle.

Along with the poster, Varun wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik. @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u. Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022."

Earlier on Friday, just before filming the "last key scenes" of the movie, Varun had shared an Instagram post, flaunting his six-pack abs in the mirror with a long beard and full-grown fair, which are all elements of his role in 'Bhediya'.

Saying goodbye to his long hair, beard and the changes he adapted for his character in the movie, Varun wrote, "Last day. Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it is time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning."

'Bhediya', which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Varun will be essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf in the film.

The story has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

