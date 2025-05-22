Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): Jason Momoa's starrer historical drama 'Chief of War' teaser trailer was released by Apple TV+ on Wednesday, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from just acting, Jason Momoa has co-created the series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, writes the show, executive produces and directs the season finale.

Also Read | Who Is Abhirami? All About 'Thug Life' Actress Who Went Viral for Her Kissing Scene With Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam's Upcoming Film.

As per the outlet, the nine-episode series is 'based on true events,' per Apple. It follows warrior Ka'iana (Momoa) as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Chief of War will premiere with its first two episodes on Friday, August 1, with new episodes releasing every Friday through September 19, as reported by Variety.

Also Read | Suhana Khan Turns 25: Kajol Sends Birthday Love to Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter, Predicts 'Big Year' Ahead.

The historical drama features a predominantly Polynesian cast, also starring Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

As per the outlet, the series is produced for Apple TV+ by Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment.

Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Mendoza, reported Variety.

Justin Chon directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten also executive produce.

The theme music was composed by Hans Zimmer, who co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)