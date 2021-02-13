Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): American actor Jessica Biel reacted to her husband and singer-actor Justin Timberlake's public apology to singers Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

Timberlake had issued a statement on Instagram on Friday, in response to recent criticism of him on social media following Hulu's recent release of the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, which focuses on the pop star's personal turmoil over the past decade.

The film demonstrated how Spears has shamed in the media, including by Timberlake after their 2002 split. "I love you. [heart emoji]," Biel wrote in the comments section of Timberlake's statement.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Timberlake issued an apology for his "ignorance," specifically addressing Spears and Jackson for his past behaviour toward them.

The star wrote, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

He added, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this."

As the post came to a conclusion, Timberlake acknowledged that he has "not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career," and that "this apology is the first step and doesn't absolve the past." "I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I can do better and I will do better," Timberlake wrote.

Timberlake's post came on the heels of the release of 'Framing Britney Spears', the New York Times documentary that included, in part, a section exploring his former romantic relationship with Spears.

The documentary included Timberlake's 'Cry Me a River' song and music video that seemed to reference their breakup with a lookalike actress and a message that seemed to blame Spears and depict a revenge fantasy on Timberlake's part. The documentary also featured a clip of a 2002 interview with Star and Buc Wild in which Timberlake admitted he and Spears have had sex and the private nature of the revelation upset many Spears' fans.

Meanwhile, Jackson was at the centre of controversy after her 2004 Super Bowl set with Timberlake, during which she suffered a now-infamous wardrobe malfunction with seemingly no similar repercussions for Timberlake.

During a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jackson stated that she felt "all the emphasis was put on me, not" following the controversy "as opposed to us."

Asked if she felt like Timberlake had "left her hanging," the singer replied, "to a certain degree, yeah."

Ahead of his own Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2018, Timberlake told Zane Lowe that he had "absolutely" made amends with Jackson, adding, "I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people."

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012. They welcomed sons Silas in April 2015 and Phineas in 2020. (ANI)

