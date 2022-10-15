Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Actor-comedian Joel McHale will portray a pivotal role in the upcoming Fox comedy series 'Animal Control'.

According to Variety, the single-camera show was picked up straight-to-series at Fox in July. As per the official logline, the show "will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not."

As per the reports of Variety, McHale will play Frank, described as "an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans...not so much."

According to Variety, McHale, who is best known for his starring role in the NBC comedy series 'Community,' is making a comeback to directing a broadcast TV series with this assignment. The programme ran on NBC for five seasons and for one on the now-defunct Yahoo Screen streaming platform. The ensemble will come together for a sequel to the film at Peacock, it was just reported.

In addition, McHale is recognised for his work as the presenter of the E! programme 'The Soup' and for roles in movies like 'Spider-Man 2,' 'Ted,' 'The Happytime Murders,' and 'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.' He is now appearing in The CW's 'Stargirl,' a DC television series.

The first live-action comedy produced by Fox that it fully owns is titled 'Animal Control.' Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, and Tad Quill are the writers and executive producers, and Tad Quill is also involved in the production. Besides acting, McHale will also serve as executive producer. The production company is Fox Entertainment Studios. (ANI)

