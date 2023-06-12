Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming courtroom drama web series 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' on Monday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared the trailer which she captioned, "Trials sirf courtroom mein nahi, zindagi mein bhi hote hain. Watch Noyonika Sen Gupta face the toughest trial of her life - #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, streaming from 14th July."

The web show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

The show follows the journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal.

It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did."

Jisshu Sengupta, playing the role of Rajeev Sengupta in the show said, "Suparn Varma is a brilliant filmmaker and a storyteller. He treats his characters and their world like his own. My character Rajiv is the black to Noyonika's white and that's what fascinated me. Collaborating with Kajol for Disney+ Hotstar's The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on this was absolutely incredible, she brought out a whole new shade to Rajiv's character. I think the audience will find their chemistry quite different and keep them hooked to find out where they end up in life."

Director Suparn S Varma said, "A choice is not defined by black and white facets, it's the gray area that leads you to make the decision. Disney+ Hotstar's The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka treads in the gray area and the complexities that come with it. The characters are weaved in the story in a way that each of them navigates the story in a unique direction which builds their character arcs. Kajol as Noyonika and Jisshu Sengupta as Rajiv bring this tightly woven world together seamlessly. The series will see remarkable talent collaborating with each other for the first time and I think that will be refreshing for the audience to watch." (ANI)

