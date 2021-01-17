New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): As her younger sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan moved to a new house, her celebrity sister Karisma Kapoor joined her during the "new beginnings" of her life to spend some quality time.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor gave a glimpse of the times that the two sisters spent together at Kareena's new home.

The picture that was shared on late Saturday evening, sees the Kapoor sisters seated in what looks like a spacious balcony of the 'Jab We Met' actor's house.

While Karisma is seen sporting a black coloured hoodie, mom-to-be Kareena is seen dressed comfortably in her blue coloured kaftan.

"New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove," Karisma wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena had shared a picture of a section of her new house.

The 'Good Newwz' actor is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

