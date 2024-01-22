Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff on Monday morning headed to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishta ceremony.

Madhuri was seen leaving Kalina Airport along with her husband, Dr Sriram Nene.

The couple posed in front of the paps.

The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl looked beautiful as she wore a bright yellow saree, however, her husband wore a red kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Apart from them, actor Jackie Shroff was also seen posing in front of the paps.

He donned a white kurta pyjama and accessorised his look with a red scarf and black shades.

The 'Ram- Lakhan' actor was seen holding a small plant.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Asha Bhosle among others, will also be attending the ceremony.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla''s 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

