Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actor Rajnikanth reached a hotel in Ayodhya, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.

Several celebrities are attending the grand event. Many have reached the city to be part of an auspicious occasion. Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi to many others are all going to be part of the ceremony.

Also Read | Kanye West Sparks Controversy by Sharing Racy Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in Bondage Mask and Suit - Check Out!.

Kangana Ranaut also arrived in Ayodhya earlier to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day."Several images and video clips of the actor picking up the broom to clean the temple floor went viral on social media.

Also Read | 'Eww'! Jacob Elordi Faces Mockery Over The Kissing Booth on Saturday Night Live.

The nationwide initiative of cleanliness drives at temples was launched by the BJP earlier this month and will continue until Monday, the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff also took part in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik, taking the lead in the Swachchata Abhiyan.

Visuals showed Prime Minister Modi with a mop and bucket, mopping the floor of the temple.

The drive gathered momentum after Prime Minister Modi exhorted fellow citizens to cleanse temples going into the 'Pran Pratishtha' event.The campaign has since been carried forward by several Union ministers and BJP leaders across states.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place tomorrow.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)