Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Actor Malaika Arora treated fans with a glimpse of her morning shoot schedule.

The actor took to his Instagram and dropped a picture from the hotel in Bandra on Saturday. She wrote, "Shooting in Bandra. Happy Face."

Mala looked fresh as she pouted in her selfie. She wore a white T-shirt that she matched with black sunglasses. The actor left her wet hair untied.

In another picture, her dog is captured by Malaika in her vanity room. She wrote, "Wat u lookin at Casper????"

She gave a sneak peek into the meal she had amid her shooting schedule. She captioned the photo, " Idli, chutney, podi brekkie."

She recently posted a podcast video with AiR on her Instagram, which she captioned, "This conversation with AiR - Atman in Ravi who is an enlightened soul, a spiritual mentor, author, singer and a philanthropist, has been truly inspirational. We talked about the art of happiness, peace, life and spirituality. I had so much to take away from this talk, so much to reflect on and contemplate and I am sure that you too will enjoy this conversation as much as I did."

In the video, she was seen in an ivory saree that she matched with a shimmery golden blouse. She opted for glam makeup with bold red lips leaving her hair open in curls.

Malaika recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. She made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. The actor gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'. She is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.with Guru Randhawa. (ANI)

