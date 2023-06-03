Hollywood star Elliot Page said that he was told by an A-list actor, "I'm going to f*** you to make you realise you aren't gay." The Juno star, who was formerly known as Ellen Page and who came out as homosexual in February 2014 before his gender transition in December 2020, revealed the incident happened after he first publicly opened up about his sexuality, reports aceshowbiz.com. "'I'm going to f*** you to make you realise you aren't gay,' the actor also said, 'You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men,'" Elliot recounted what the actor told him. Elliot Page Says He Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara When Fantastic Four Actor Was Dating Max Minghella, View Deets Inside.

Elliot also revealed in his new memoir Pageboy the incident with the unnamed actor happened at a party in Los Angeles in 2014. Elliot included the story in a chapter of his book called Famous A-hole at Party, in which he only refers to the actor as an "acquaintance." He added in the book that when he ran into the actor again at a gym a few days after the exchange, they insisted: "I don't have a problem with gay people, I swear." Elliot responded: "I think you might." Elliot added to People that he "purposely" did not name the actor, who will "hear about this and know it's him." He said: "These moments that we often, like, don't talk about or we're supposed to just brush off, when actually it's very awful." Elliot Page Joins Dating App for First Time Ever, Credits Co-Star Ritu Arya for Guiding Him.

Elliot also revealed in his book that he had a secret relationship with a closeted female co-star, referred to as "Ryan" in the autobiography, as well as an alleged romance with Kate Mara, 40, while she was dating Max Minghella, 37. Kate and Max split in 2014 after four years of dating and she is now married to actor Jamie Bell, 37, with whom she shares two children. Elliot said in the book: "This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. "I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that - I think a lot of us do this - who aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away."

