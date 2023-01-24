Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Max Greenfield starrer 'The Neighborhood' has been renewed for Season 6 at CBS.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the multi-camera comedy's fifth season, which premiered on CBS on September 19, is now airing. The programme is also available on Paramount+.

The show averages 6.1 million viewers on Monday nights, according to CBS, and 7.3 million people when Live+35 multi-platform viewing is included. Ever since its 2018 premiere, "The Neighborhood" has been a part of CBS' Monday roster.

"' The Neighborhood' has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment as quoted in a report by Variety. "From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

The characters played by Greenfield and Behrs relocated their family from a tiny town in the Midwest to a mostly Black area of Los Angeles at the start of the series. The Butlers, led by Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina, are their new neighbours (Tichina Arnold).

The all-star cast includes Hank Greenspan, Marcel Spears, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Max Greenfield, and Cedric the Entertainer. Bill Martin and Mike Schiff are the show's co-showrunners and executive producers. (ANI)

