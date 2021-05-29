New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): 'No one can sing like my beloved grandfather, legendary Mukesh ji', said Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh when a fan asked him if he has the same talent of singing as his superstar father and grandfather.

A fan on Twitter shared a throwback video of Neil's special appearance as a child actor in the titular song of 1989 Govinda starrer movie 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii'. The song was crooned by Neil's father Nitin Mukesh.

With the video, the fan tagged Neil and wrote, "You looked so cute during your childhood. Can you sing like #NitinMukeshJi and #MukeshJi?"

To this, the 39-year-old actor replied that he can sing but not 'like' his father and grandfather.

"Thank you so much. And to answer your question. No one can sing like my Beloved grandfather, legendary Mukesh Ji or my father, Nitin Mukesh Ji. But I do sing (not a bathroom singer)," with a string of emoticons.

Mukesh, proclaimed as 'Voice of the millennium', is one of the iconic singers who was considered among the most popular and acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry in the 60s.

Amongst the numerous nominations and awards he won, his song 'Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai' from the film 'Rajnigandha' (1973) won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Mukesh was also popular as being the voice of actors Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar. 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho', 'Jeena Yaha Marna Yaha', 'Mera Joota Hai Japani', are a few of his iconic songs.

Meanwhile, Neil's father Nitin Mukesh is also an acclaimed playback singer known for his work with notable music directors like Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shravan, Anand Milind during the 1980s and 1990s.

He has lent his voice to many iconic Bollywood songs including Anil Kapoor's 'My name is Lakhan' and has voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others. (ANI)

