Paris [France], January 25 (ANI): Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky have met with French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Paris, PageSix reported.

The pair looked quite elegant during the meeting that took place at Macron's official residence, the Elysee Palace, on Wednesday.

The two chose to wear traditional clothing but styled them with their own flair.

Rihanna wore a black dress underneath an oversized leather jacket with a belt on her waist.

She completed her ensemble with golden jewellery and a sleek black clutch.

A$AP Rocky wore a shirt beneath an embellished jumper with a diamante neckline.

He completed his look with black trousers, a patterned tie, sunglasses and a leather jacket that matched Rihanna's ensemble.

The couple's two young sons, RZA and Riot did not accompany their renowned parents.

However, it is unclear why the couple visited Macron as Rihanna has previously met with France's president multiple times in recent years.

In July 2017, the Fenty Skin founder met with Macron to discuss the country's worldwide education financing after reaching out to him on social media.

In February 2018, the two gathered again in Dakar, Senegal, to raise money for education in impoverished nations.

Rihanna and Rocky's appearance comes only days after they arrived in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. (ANI)

