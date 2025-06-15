Entertainment News | 'Overwhelmed with Emotions': Zeenat Aman as She Boards Air India Flight Days After Crash

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2025 10:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | 'Overwhelmed with Emotions': Zeenat Aman as She Boards Air India Flight Days After Crash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight on Saturday, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

The accident, which claimed over 200 lives, has left the country in shock, drawing an outpouring of grief from public figures and citizens alike.

Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Zeenat posted a picture of herself seated aboard the flight, describing her feelings as "overwhelming" in the wake of the national tragedy.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Reveals the Profound Impact of Rugby in His Life.

The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the country, with Bollywood icons joining the nation in mourning.

In a personal blog post, Amie, Video Goes Viral" title="Uttarakhand: Chaos Occurs at Kempty Falls After Snake Enters Among Tourists Enjoying Bathing at Famous Waterfall Near Mussoorie, Video Goes Viral" /> Uttarakhand: Chaos Occurs at Kempty Falls After Snake Enters Among Tourists Enjoying Bathing at Famous Waterfall Near Mussoorie, Video Goes Viral

  • Festivals
    Happy Father's Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Your Dad With Beautiful Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Facebook Pics and SMS Happy Father's Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Your Dad With Beautiful Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Facebook Pics and SMS
  • Videos
    SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Win Maiden World Test Championship Title SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Win Maiden World Test Championship Title
    • Close
    Search

    Entertainment News | 'Overwhelmed with Emotions': Zeenat Aman as She Boards Air India Flight Days After Crash

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2025 10:12 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | 'Overwhelmed with Emotions': Zeenat Aman as She Boards Air India Flight Days After Crash

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight on Saturday, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

    The accident, which claimed over 200 lives, has left the country in shock, drawing an outpouring of grief from public figures and citizens alike.

    Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

    In a heartfelt Instagram post, Zeenat posted a picture of herself seated aboard the flight, describing her feelings as "overwhelming" in the wake of the national tragedy.

    "Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote.

    Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Reveals the Profound Impact of Rugby in His Life.

    The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the country, with Bollywood icons joining the nation in mourning.

    In a personal blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash... May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives... and for the healing of all."

    https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/

    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also expressed their sorrow through social media, offering prayers and support for the affected families.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, calling the scene "saddening" and commending the tireless work of emergency teams.

    "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening," he wrote on X.

    https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1933441130001043693?

    The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Authorities confirmed that only one individual, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian descent, survived the crash.

    He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

    Airline officials identified the pilots as Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior trainer with over 8,000 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar.

    The aircraft had issued a Mayday call before losing contact with air traffic control.

    In the aftermath, Air India's parent company, Tata Group, has pledged Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Entertainment News | 'Overwhelmed with Emotions': Zeenat Aman as She Boards Air India Flight Days After Crash

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight on Saturday, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

    The accident, which claimed over 200 lives, has left the country in shock, drawing an outpouring of grief from public figures and citizens alike.

    Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

    In a heartfelt Instagram post, Zeenat posted a picture of herself seated aboard the flight, describing her feelings as "overwhelming" in the wake of the national tragedy.

    "Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote.

    Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Reveals the Profound Impact of Rugby in His Life.

    The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the country, with Bollywood icons joining the nation in mourning.

    In a personal blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash... May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives... and for the healing of all."

    https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/

    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also expressed their sorrow through social media, offering prayers and support for the affected families.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, calling the scene "saddening" and commending the tireless work of emergency teams.

    "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening," he wrote on X.

    https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1933441130001043693?

    The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Authorities confirmed that only one individual, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian descent, survived the crash.

    He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

    Airline officials identified the pilots as Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior trainer with over 8,000 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar.

    The aircraft had issued a Mayday call before losing contact with air traffic control.

    In the aftermath, Air India's parent company, Tata Group, has pledged Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ali khan
    5000+K+ searches
    gaurav taneja
    5000+K+ searches
    haris rauf
    5000+K+ searches
    today is
    5000+K+ searches
    video
    5000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel