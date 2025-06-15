Entertainment News | 'Overwhelmed with Emotions': Zeenat Aman as She Boards Air India Flight Days After Crash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight on Saturday, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

The accident, which claimed over 200 lives, has left the country in shock, drawing an outpouring of grief from public figures and citizens alike.

Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Zeenat posted a picture of herself seated aboard the flight, describing her feelings as "overwhelming" in the wake of the national tragedy.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Reveals the Profound Impact of Rugby in His Life.

The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the country, with Bollywood icons joining the nation in mourning.

In a personal blog post, Amie, Video Goes Viral" title="Uttarakhand: Chaos Occurs at Kempty Falls After Snake Enters Among Tourists Enjoying Bathing at Famous Waterfall Near Mussoorie, Video Goes Viral" /> Uttarakhand: Chaos Occurs at Kempty Falls After Snake Enters Among Tourists Enjoying Bathing at Famous Waterfall Near Mussoorie, Video Goes Viral