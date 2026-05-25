Entertainment News | Paul Rudd Recalls Working as Bat Mitzvah DJ Before Finding Fame with 'Clueless'

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Actor Paul Rudd is reminiscing about the odd jobs he worked before becoming a Hollywood star, revealing that he once spent weekends DJing at Bat mitzvahs, weddings and birthday parties during the early 1990s, according to People.

Speaking ahead of an advanced screening of his upcoming film 'Power Ballad' in New York City, Rudd shared details about his pre-fame side hustle.

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"I was in school. I could work on the weekends, Bat mitzvahs, weddings and birthdays. I did that for about a year," said Rudd.

The actor also recalled the songs that would instantly fill the dance floor depending on the crowd.

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"If I wanted the kids to get out there, I knew that 'Can't Touch This' was a big one," he said, referring to U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer, as per the outlet.

"But if I wanted the grandparents to dance, Glenn Miller," he added with a laugh. "Swear to God."

Rudd has often spoken candidly about balancing acting auditions with regular jobs while trying to establish himself in Hollywood. In an earlier interview with People in April 2025, the actor said he did not immediately feel famous after appearing in a Nintendo commercial in 1991.

"I didn't really feel so famous," Rudd recalled. "I was a working actor, and I still had a regular job when I was doing [the] commercial."

The actor said recognition only began gradually after his breakout role in Clueless.

"And then as it slowly started to, as I started getting more work, occasionally someone would say, 'Hey, Clueless!,' or whatever," he said. "But it wasn't, nothing felt so different, really," according to People.

Rudd also reflected on how fame evolved differently in the pre-social media era.

"And, you know, I think just the very nature of the time when there was no social media, there was no internet, everything just went by just a little bit slower," the actor added.

During the New York screening event, Rudd also praised his Power Ballad co-star Nick Jonas, calling him an impressive performer and an easy collaborator.

"He's such a great actor and great musician, but boy, he made me feel comfortable right away, and we clicked day one. We really got on," Rudd said, according to People.

The actor continued praising Jonas while speaking at the film's official New York City premiere.

"I can't say that I was surprised because I've seen him act, but he did things that were kind of so subtle and really deft, the stuff that was going on behind his eyes," Rudd said.

"He'd be going through these dilemmas, and he's not saying anything, but you can read his mind," he added. "It's such good acting, and I was just amazed at some of the stuff he was doing."

"When I saw the movie, it was like, 'Oh my God.' There were scenes that I wasn't there to film, and yeah, he knocked me out," Rudd continued. "So, not much of a surprise, but I kept thinking, 'Oh, I need to remember this.' And he's just cool. Like he just plays everything cool because he is cool."

In Power Ballad, Jonas plays a famous singer who steals a song idea from Rudd's wedding band musician character, leading to conflict between the two. According to the film's synopsis, the movie is "a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition," according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)