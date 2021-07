Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): On Monday, filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few pictures of her mother on her birthday.

In the image, we can see Pooja's mother Kiran Bhatt giving a doll to the former. Pooja also posted a picture of a handmade card which she made on one of the birthdays of her mother.

"To my ever gorgeous Mother Lorraine Bright who then went onto become Kiran Bhatt.. Happy Birthday and thank you! There would be no me if there was no you! Not to mention your amazing capacity to preserve and archive details of my life that recede way back in the mists of time.. like this birthday note/card I made you when I was a child," she captioned the post.

In another post, Pooja shared a picture of her mother sporting bindi and mini dress.

"Happy Birthday Mother! If anyone could combine a bindi & a mini so effortlessly,you could! Style can be learned or acquired. Grace cannot. And you exemplified grace! #lorrainebright #kiranbhatt #birthdaygirl," she added.

Pooja's post has garnered a lot of comments and likes from netizens.

"Ufff...What is this picture," Pooja's half sister Shaheen Bhatt commented.

For the unversed, Pooja's father and ace director Mahesh Bhatt had tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20. From his marriage with Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt also has a son named Rahul Bhatt.

Rahul also posted a birthday wish for his mom.

"Men are what their mothers made them. Happy birthday mum mum," he wrote on Instagram.

Actor Tiger Shroff also conveyed his best wishes to Rahul and Pooja's mother.

"Happy birthday Kiran mam. Wish her the best of health and happiness always," Tiger commented on Rahul's post.

After separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan, and has two daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt with her. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)