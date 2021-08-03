Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his team behind period drama "RRR" will be shooting the last schedule of the movie in Ukraine.

The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr.

In a social media post on Tuesday, makers of the film shared that the the team has reached Europe for the final leg of the filming.

“Team #RRRMovie arrives in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited,” the post on film's official Twitter handle read.

Earlier in June, the makers had revealed that they are short of shooting two songs to wrap the production.

The first song from the film, titled 'Dosti', was released over the weekend to mark the International Friendship Day

Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 13.

