Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf and his legal team have reportedly responded to the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs.

According to the court filings obtained by E! News, the 34-year-old actor denied "each and every" allegation made by his ex-girlfriend and claimed she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of his actions."

Additionally, his legal team "does not believe" that twigs is entitled to any financial relief or damages. FKA twigs in her lawsuit had alleged that she suffered "relentless abuse" in her relationship with LaBeouf, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

She said that at times during their 9-month relationship back in 2018 she even feared for her life.

According to Fox News, LaBeouf's past is riddled with strife, as he has struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol and has had several public breakdowns, after rising to fame as a young star on Disney Channel's 'Even Stevens'. (ANI)

