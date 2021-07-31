Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani received a plethora of heartfelt wishes on her 29th birthday on Friday. However, it was her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's wish that caught everyone's attention.

The actors, who will soon be seen sharing screen space in their much-anticipated film 'Shershaah', have rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

However, the recent Instagram post of Sidharth is proof of the fact that the two share a close bond with each other.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a BTS picture from their shooting of 'Shershaah' together. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love. #HappyBirthdayKiara."

Kiara was quick to reply back to her rumoured beau on Instagram too! She re-shared his birthday wish on her IG story and wrote, "Thank you Captain" with a red heart emoticon.

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' will unfold the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Set in the 90s, the film will also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara and Sidharth for the first time.

'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

