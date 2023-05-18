Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): After the announcement that voice of Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar will be lent by cricketer duhubman Gill for Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures' animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, now the makers have created new excitement among fans by announcing the release date.

Owing to the fans' eagerness, the makers have decided to release the film on June 1, a day before its worldwide release.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news. He wrote, "SPIDER-MAN' TO RELEASE A DAY BEFORE ITS US RELEASE IN INDIA... Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse on 1 June 2023 in #India in #English and 9 #Indian languages simultaneously. Meanwhile, #SpiderManTrailer will be unveiled today... #ShubmanGill is the voice of #Indian Spider-Man #PavitrPrabhakar [#Hindi and #Punjabi]. #SpiderVerse #SpiderMan."

The trailer of the film will be out on May 18 (Thursday).

Speaking about this exciting development, Shony Panjikaran - General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India said, "The interest and excitement Indian fans have shown towards Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is overwhelming. To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we've decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages."

For ages, Spider-man has been among the most popular and most loved superheroes in every generation. After the massive success of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in 2018, the masses can't wait to get engrossed in the new dimensions of spider verse again.

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India to release 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1, 2023, only in Cinemas. (ANI)

