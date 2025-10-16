Los Angeles [US], October 16 (ANI): Robinne Lee, author of the bestselling romance novel 'The Idea of You', is all set to come up with her second book, 'Crash Into Me', next year.

Lee's debut, 2017's "The Idea of You" -- about a woman on the precipice of turning 40 who embarks on a whirlwind romance with the lead singer of a boy band -- sold nearly a million copies worldwide.

The film adaptation, featuring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, became a global hit, drawing over 50 million viewers on Amazon's Prime Video and marking the streamer's biggest romantic comedy debut of all time, according to Variety.

"Women feel like I see them and see their worth and their value; how they want the world to see them as -- and how they're afraid that the world no longer sees them," Lee told Variety about "The Idea of You's" breakthrough success. "I've given them permission to live that reality more fully, and to step outside of the box that society's placed them in."

In a statement previewing the book, Lee teased: "I wanted to seduce my readers with a privileged, glamorous backdrop and an uncertain future. To lead them on an unexpected journey. Show them the world through a different lens. And give them something to think about long after the last page."

St. Martin's Press has acquired the North American rights to the novel, which will be published on July 7, 2026. Elizabeth Beier, St. Martin's executive editor, acquired the rights in a deal brokered by Richard Pine of InkWell Management. Penguin Michael Joseph (PMJ) will publish the novel in the UK on July 9. (ANI)

