Los Angeles, Jun 7 (PTI) Actor Christina Ricci is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated fourth installment in the "Matrix" franchise.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi movie series, shared Ricci's casting in a press kit issued to Variety.

"The Matrix 4", directed by Lana Wachowski, also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

Actors Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J Smith round out the cast.

Ricci has previously collaborated with Wachowski on 2008 movie "Speed Racer".

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, "The Matrix 4" is written by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly.

The film is set to premiere on December 22, 2021 in theatres and on streaming platform HBO Max. PTI

