Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): After making waves during awards season, Timothee Chalamet's A24 feature 'Marty Supreme' is set for its streaming debut on HBO Max from April 24, the platform announced Friday.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the acclaimed sports drama first hit theaters on December 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator), Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley, and Koto Kawaguchi. Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Chalamet), an ambitious table tennis player in 1950s New York City, who is determined to become a world champion.

Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein and also served as one of the producers along with Chalamet, Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas. The film received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Chalamet, Best Director for Safdie, and Best Screenplay for Safdie and Bronstein. Chalamet won a Golden Globe for his lead performance, though the film did not secure any Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Throughout the awards season, some of Chalamet's comments drew attention, including his remark last month about not wanting to be involved in an art form "no one cares about," citing ballet and opera as examples. The comments were referenced during the Oscar telecast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his review for The Hollywood Reporter, chief film critic David Rooney praised the film, writing, "As a kinetic portrait of a life in perpetual motion, Marty Supreme is a wonder." (ANI)

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