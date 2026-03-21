Mumbai, March 21: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made his first public appearance after getting discharged from the hospital. Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan was joined by his father Salim and the rest of the Khan family as he greeted his fans on Eid from the balcony of their Galaxy apartment. Salman was also accompanied by his mother, Salma Khan, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan as he greeted his fans "Eid Mubarak".

In the video dropped by the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor on his IG, he was seen bringing his father on a wheelchair. The father and son duo were later seen waving at the people gathered outside their residence. Salman Khan Planning Grand Eid 2027 Comeback With Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan Brings Salim Khan Out To Greet Fans on Eid

Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you pic.twitter.com/PuaaZWNDHd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2026

Salman wore a brown shirt paired with blue denim and was also seen giving a flying kiss to his fans, along with doing a salam and namaste. "⁩Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you, (sic)" he wrote in the caption. For those who do not know, Salim Khan was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after being admitted for around a month. Annu Kapoor Extends Greetings on Eid, Prays for Global Peace Amid West Asia Conflict.

Doctors had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan had suffered a minor haemorrhage. The doctor shared that a minimal brain hemorrhage does not require surgery. A Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on the veteran screenwriter.

Salim rose to fame as one half of the legendary Salim–Javed duo, alongside writer Javed Akhtar. They are credited with writing some Bollywood blockbusters such as "Sholay", "Deewaar", "Zanjeer", and "Don", to name just a few.

Talking about Salman, he is currently busy with his upcoming war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was earlier called "Battle of Galwan". Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the project features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady. "Maatrubhumi" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 17.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Salman Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).