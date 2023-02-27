Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine in the second Season of John le Carre adaptation The Night Manager, which is in the work. According to Deadline, the show's Season 2 will film later this year in London and South America under the codename Steelworks. Although it's yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, the outlet has reported that it is set to receive a two-season order. Also, David Farr, who wrote the original, is back to write Season 2. The Night Manager Season 2 Reportedly in Works With Tom Hiddleston Returning to the Role of Jonathan Pine.

Since the first season's conclusion in late 2016, there have been numerous rumours of a second, with the second season of The Ink Factory's adaption understood to be set in the present day. At the end of Season 1 after British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians, Hiddleston's Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge, reported GSM Arena. Fubar Teaser: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back and Ready for Action with Guns Blazing in His First TV Series on Netflix! (Watch Video).

Pine, a former British soldier and night manager of a five-star hotel in Cairo, is hired by the head of a Foreign Office team to infiltrate Roper's inner circle.

The first season's remarkable cast also included Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, and David Harewood. It was written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier. As per Deadline, the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur as Pine and Anil Kapoor as Roper launched earlier this month on Disney+ Hotstar, and Simon Cornwell recently told Deadline he's open to a second season for this version.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)