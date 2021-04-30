Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): American actor Dominique Fishback, who most recently starred in best picture nominee 'Judas and the Black Messiah', will join Anthony Ramos in the latest 'Transformers' take from Paramount.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director of 'Creed II' Steven Caple Jr. is set to helm the film. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are writing, based on a script by Joby Harold. Plot details are not yet known for the film, due out June 24, 2022.

EOne, the Hasbro-owned entertainment studio, is behind the film with longtime franchise studio Paramount. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing, with New Republic Pictures also co-financing.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and EOne are looking to build out the next iteration of the franchise.

Along with Caple's 'Transformers' take, it was recently announced that 'Charm City Kings' director Angel Manuel Soto is developing another feature in the universe. With these projects, sources say, there is a concerted effort to bring diverse talent to the forefront of one of the studio's most profitable franchises.

Fishback will next be seen in the Apple series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)