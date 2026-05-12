Etihad Airways Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Cancelled After Pilot Detects Hydraulic Issue; Passengers Safely Disembarked

Chennai, May 12: An Etihad Airways flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi was cancelled after the pilot detected a hydraulic issue while the aircraft was preparing for departure on Tuesday. According to official sources, all passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft and no injuries were reported. Further details are awaited. Mid-Air Scare: Lahore-Bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Saudi Arabia After Technical Alert, Oxygen Masks Deployed Amid Passenger Panic.

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