FAR for Investment by Non-residents in Government Securities

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a circular to implement the Union Budget 2020-21 proposal to fully open up the government securities for non-resident investors."It has been decided in consultation with the government to introduce a separate route, viz., Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the Government," said the RBI. (ANI)

