FIR Against Six for Running Crusher Units in Palkot Forest Area

Gumla (Jharkhand), May 16 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against six persons for allegedly running crusher units in the Palkot forest area in Gumla district, an official said.

The FIR was lodged on Friday against six persons with the Sadar police station, charging them with violating instructions issued by the Mining department to stop crusher units as it was damaging wildlife, district mining officer Ramnath Rai said here.

A large number of dumpers, four tractors, four poclain machines, three JCB machines, two drill machines and a large quantity of chips were seized after a surprise check at Fasia, Karondi and Dumardih villages under the Sadar police station, he said.

