Five More Test Positive, Active Cases 32 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) As the flow of Keralites returning home from other countries and states continued, five people, including four who came from abroad, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, talking the total number of those under treatment to 32.

The other infected person had returned from Chennai, the state government said.

Of the total 32 people presently under treatment for the infection, as many as 23 had come from outside Kerala, including 11 from abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 70 per cent of the positive cases were those who had come from outside the state and the remaining infected through contact.

Giving details, he told reporters that there were 32 cases at present. "Of this, six people had come from Chennai, four from Maharashtra, two from Nizamuddin, besides 11 foreign returnees".

Nine were infected through contact. Six of them are from Wayanad district where a truck driver, who had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive and had infected his close relatives and two of his contacts.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 524 and 31,600 people were under observation, including 473 in various hospitals.

Of the five cases on Tuesday, three are from Malappuram and one each from Pathnamthitta and Kottayam districts.

With the Railways commencing limited passenger service from Tuesday, Vijayan said there was a possiblity of the infection spreading in air-conditioned trains and this was the experience the world over.

"It is better to have non-AC trains and Non-AC vehciles to bring back the stranded Keralites. We will bring this to the notice of the Centre and railways," he added.

