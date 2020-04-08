Foreign Secretary Shringla Talks to US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun, in first high-level bilateral engagement after India decided to supply to the US and several other countries anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine which is in demand due to coronavirus outbreak.

Government sources said the talks were in line with the resolve of the two strategic partners to fight the coronavirus crisis with deeper bilateral cooperation and sharing best practices.

In the conversation between Shringla and Biegun, the two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including through development of novel therapies and prophylactics, and ensuring availability of essential medicines and medical equipment, the sources said.

There was an exchange of views on the current situation with respect to the spread of COVID-19 and associated challenges, said a source.

The two sides also resolved to share best practices and information with each in flattening the growth curve of the virus which has infected more than 3,99,000 people and killed around 12,500 in the US.

Globally, the virus has claimed lives of 75,000 people and infected around 14 lakh.

India is supplying hydroxychloroquine to the US and several other countries hit by the pandemic. The drug has been cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.

The decision to partially lift the ban on hydroxychloroquine came out in the public domain on Tuesday, hours after US President Donald Trump warned of retaliation if India does not heed to his request to supply it.

However, sources said India decided to ease restrictions on export of the drug on Monday evening, much before Trump's "retaliation" comments

Both India and the US have been in touch with each other to effectively confront the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump held a telephonic conversation on the crisis and agreed to deploy the full strength of the Indo-US partnership to "resolutely and effectively" combat COVID-19.

Two days later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on the evolving situation arising out of the pandemic.

Last week, Trump said he has sought help from Prime Minister Modi to allow the sale of hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.

India has received similar requests from several other countries including its immediate neighbours Sri Lanka and Nepal. India has said that it is reviewing its export ban order.

On March 25, India banned export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of COVID-19 patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)