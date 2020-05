Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Gangotri Highway near Gangnani, Uttarakhand, has opened for traffic after remaining blocked for 28 hours, as per information provided by Major Avnish Sharma of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).The highway was closed for 28 hours following a landslide. (ANI)

