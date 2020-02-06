Harsh Wins Senior and Junior T2 Pistol Trials

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi's Harsh Gupta fired his way to a double gold, coming up trumps in both the men's and junior 25m pistol T2 trials at the national shooting trials here on Thursday.

Harsh shot 574 with 16 hits in the inner ring to finish ahead of second placed Udhayveer and Vijayveer Sidhu, who claimed the last spot on the podium.

The Chandigarh twins had 15 and 13 shots in the inner rings respectively.

The three were also the top three in the same order in the junior category.

