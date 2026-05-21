Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts As Heat Wave Tightens Grip Across India; UP’s Banda Sizzles at 48.2 Degrees Celsius for Third Consecutive Day

New Delhi, May 21: Large parts of India continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several regions, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue Red and Orange alerts across multiple states while hospitals, civic bodies and local administrations intensified preparations to tackle heat-related illnesses. From Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan to Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat, people battled scorching temperatures, water shortages and hot winds, while doctors urged citizens to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said heatwave conditions were likely to continue for at least another week across large parts of Northwest, Central and East India. "We anticipate that heatwave conditions will persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and most of East India for the next 6 to 7 days. We have issued an 'Orange Alert' for Punjab, Haryana, NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," Kumar said. Heatwave in India: Roads and Markets Empty as Delhi Temperatures Near 45 Degrees Celsius, Farmers Shift to Night Work.

"We have also issued a 'Red Alert' for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days," he added. According to Kumar, temperatures in Delhi-NCR are hovering above 45 degrees Celsius and similar conditions are expected to continue through the week. In Delhi, hospitals and authorities have stepped up heatwave preparedness after the city reported its first major heatstroke case of the season. A 24-year-old man travelling by train was admitted unconscious to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday morning.

Explaining the case, Dr Ajay Chauhan said, "This was a young man, 24 years old, from West Bengal, who was travelling by train. He had no comorbidities, but suddenly he started vomiting, felt extremely tired, and had loose motions. We immediately tried to cool him down by immersing him in water and ice water up to the neck." "The patient's condition is still very serious. Heat stroke is a very life-threatening condition," he added. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was working in "mission mode" to protect residents from the heat.

"13 mobile heat relief units are continuously reaching crowded areas to provide cold and clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid, cotton gamchhas and caps," she said in a post on X. AIIMS Delhi professor Neeraj Nishchal warned that dehydration and electrolyte imbalance could become fatal if ignored. "As the heat increases, the sweating process in the body increases. This leads to dehydration. Along with sweat, electrolytes, especially sodium, begin to decrease. Alcohol should be completely avoided," he said. How Heatwave Makes Digestion Difficult and Ways To Protect Your Gut.

In Uttar Pradesh, severe heatwave conditions persisted across Lucknow, Banda, Prayagraj and Bundelkhand regions. Lucknow Civil Hospital established a special cold room and heat stress ward to deal with rising cases. Chief Medical Superintendent Devesh Chandra Pandey said, "We have made a ward of 10 beds. We have set up a cold room area, which encapsulates three rooms where the AC is continuously on. We have stocked up on ORS and ice packs." Meanwhile, IMD scientist Mohammed Danish said hot winds from Rajasthan and a lack of cloud cover were worsening conditions.

"Bundelkhand, Prayagraj and Agra are hotter than Lucknow. Banda has recorded 46-48 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the country," he said. Banda remained the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day with temperatures touching 48.2 degrees Celsius. Residents blamed deforestation and illegal mining for worsening conditions. Local resident Puneet Saxena said, "It is a sort of 'Agni Pariksha' for Banda residents. I believe the reason for this rise in temperature is trees being cut down and illegal mining."

Another resident, Syed Imran Ali, said, "The biggest reason is illegal cutting down of trees to make roads. All the old huge trees that caused cooling due to their shadows have ceased to exist here." Doctors in Banda reported a sharp rise in heat-related illnesses. Hospitals are witnessing increased cases of fever, dizziness, dehydration and vomiting. In Moradabad, paediatrician Veer Singh said dehydration cases were rising among children. "With the rise in temperature, the number of patients has also increased because people get dehydrated at a time like this," he said. In Bihar, heatwave-like conditions gripped Patna and several western districts.

IMD scientist Anand Shankar said temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius were prevailing in districts such as Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur and Gaya. "The discomfort level is quite high. Warm night conditions may also prevail in districts such as Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad," he said. Patna District Magistrate ordered revised school timings in view of the heatwave. Classes up to standard 5 were suspended while classes for standards 6 to 8 were restricted till 10:30 am from May 22 to May 26. In Maharashtra, the Vidarbha region continued to witness severe heatwave conditions.

Meteorologist Pravin Kumar said Wardha recorded 47.1 degrees Celsius while Nagpur crossed 46 degrees Celsius. "Red Alerts have been issued for Akola, Amravati and Wardha. Temperatures are likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius," he said. In Telangana, Government General Hospital official B V Naga Mohan Rao warned that 10 to 15 per cent of daily admissions were linked to heatstroke symptoms. "Temperatures are hovering around 45 to 46 degrees Celsius. I strongly advise children and elderly individuals to refrain from stepping outside during peak hours," he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam weather department officer Jagannath Kumar said severe heatwave conditions were likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days, even as southwest monsoon conditions gradually advanced. In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, residents struggled with severe water shortages. A local resident told ANI, "There is no water. We have been facing this problem for more than a week. Even if we call tankers, they are not available on time." Another resident said people were being forced to purchase water for Rs 800 to Rs 900.

Furthermore, meteorologist and scientist at the India Meteorological Department, GNRS Srinivasa Rao, said heatwave conditions were expected to spread further across Telangana. "These high temperatures are likely to continue for the next four to five days across eastern and northern Telangana. Gradually, central Telangana districts--including Warangal, Hanumkonda, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda and Suryapet--are also expected to experience heatwave conditions over the next three to four days," Rao said. "For the last four to five days, Hyderabad has been recording maximum temperatures ranging from 39 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, Khammam district recorded the highest temperature in the state, while Adilabad district recorded the highest last week," he added.

Speaking on the monsoon, Rao said, "The monsoon is expected to make landfall over Kerala between May 25 and May 28. From there, it typically takes another week to reach Telangana." In Gujarat's Valsad district, villagers were descending into wells over 45 feet deep using ropes and ladders to fetch water. "There is a lot of water scarcity in the village and we have to take a lot of risk to get water," a villager said. Another resident added, "The water in our well has dried up. Climbing down the well and extracting water from the bottom is very risky."

Heatwave conditions also impacted tourism in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Restaurant owner Hemant Soni said, "This time tourism has been greatly affected because the heat has prevented tourists from coming." A tourist guide in Udaipur said foreign tourist arrivals had sharply declined due to the intense heat. In Jharkhand's Ranchi, Sadar Hospital created a dedicated heatstroke ward. Deputy Medical Superintendent Bimlesh Kumar Singh said, "We have made all the arrangements for heat stroke. Patients will not face any problem." Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, meteorological officials said temporary relief may arrive through light rainfall and cloud cover.

Head of Meteorological Department Shobhit Katiyar said, "Heatwave conditions are being observed throughout Himachal Pradesh. We are likely to get very light rain tomorrow, which may provide temporary relief." However, he warned that temperatures were expected to rise again after May 24. Authorities across states have advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, stay hydrated, consume ORS and fluids regularly, and avoid outdoor activities during afternoon hours as India continues to battle one of the harshest heatwave spells of the season.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)