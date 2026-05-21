How Heatwave Makes Digestion Difficult and Ways To Protect Your Gut

As temperatures continue to rise across India, doctors are witnessing an increase in digestive problems ranging from acidity and bloating to diarrhoea and food poisoning. Experts say prolonged heatwaves can directly affect digestion, hydration and gut health, especially when food safety and fluid intake are neglected.

According to Dr. Gourdas Choudhuri, Chairman-Gastroenterology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, stomach-related illnesses become significantly more common during the summer season. How To Stay Hydrated in Summer: Tips To Prevent Dehydration As India Braces for Record Heatwave.

"Loose stools, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and sometimes even blood in stools are very common during the summer season," he explained. "During these hot periods, germs multiply rapidly in food and water. Food gets stale and ferments much faster compared to winter months," he says.

Why Digestive Problems Increase During Summer

Doctors say extreme heat affects the digestive system in several ways. A study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment suggests that heat stress may slow digestion because the body diverts blood flow towards the skin to help regulate temperature.

Experts say this process can reduce digestive enzyme activity and increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections. Food contamination is another major concern during summer months. Doctors warn that bacteria multiply rapidly in improperly stored food, especially dairy products, leftovers, street food and cut fruits exposed to heat. Heatwave Grips North India: Temperatures Cross 45 Degrees Celsius in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and UP as IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts.

"In summer, bacteria multiply rapidly in improperly stored food, especially dairy products, street food, cut fruits, and leftovers," said Dr. Choudhuri. "Consuming contaminated food or water increases the risk of food poisoning and gastrointestinal infections."

Food Poisoning Risks Increase During Heatwaves

Experts say common bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, staphylococcus and clostridia are among the leading causes of acute gastroenteritis or food poisoning during summer.

Dr. Choudhuri noted that reheated non-vegetarian food can sometimes become particularly risky. "Clostridia infections are commonly seen when meat or non-vegetarian food kept in the refrigerator is reheated and consumed later, as toxins may survive despite reheating," he explained.

Doctors say symptoms of summer digestive illnesses commonly include acidity, heartburn, bloating, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and fever linked to stomach infections.

Heat and Dehydration Can Worsen Gut Health

Apart from infections, excessive heat exposure and dehydration can directly disturb digestion. Doctors say fluid loss due to sweating may worsen acidity, bloating and stomach discomfort while also affecting the body’s electrolyte balance.

"An afflicted person's condition can turn critical because of dehydration," Dr. Choudhuri warned. "ORS, fluids, and if necessary, intravenous fluids are crucial to prevent kidney shutdown, shock, low blood pressure, and collapse."

Experts caution that dehydration during vomiting or diarrhoea can quickly become dangerous, particularly for children, elderly individuals and people with pre-existing illnesses.

How To Protect Your Gut During Heatwaves

Gastroenterologists say prevention largely depends on hydration, hygiene and safe eating habits during summer.

Dr. Choudhuri recommends:

Staying well hydrated throughout the day

Drinking at least two glasses of water before stepping outdoors

Keeping ORS packets handy at home or while travelling

Avoiding cut fruits, stale food, and improperly stored meat or dairy products

Eating freshly cooked meals whenever possible

"Watermelons, melons, and cucumbers are hydrating fruits and can be consumed frequently, but they should always be clean and freshly cut," he added.

Doctors also advise consuming curd and light homemade meals while reducing oily, spicy and fried foods that may worsen acidity and bloating.

Hygiene Remains Crucial During Summer

Experts stress that food hygiene becomes even more important during heatwaves because bacteria multiply rapidly in warm temperatures.

Street food, contaminated water, uncovered food and improperly refrigerated leftovers are among the biggest triggers for stomach infections during summer months.

Doctors say maintaining proper hand hygiene, consuming freshly prepared food and safely storing leftovers can significantly reduce the risk of digestive illnesses. "Keeping the body well hydrated with adequate amounts of fluids is a good investment," said Dr. Choudhuri.

Health experts add that simple precautions such as drinking enough water, carrying ORS and avoiding risky food choices can help protect gut health during prolonged heat spells.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).