Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: State Reels Under Severe Heat Wave ; Moradabad Residents Struggle as Temperatures Soar Up to 46 Degrees Celsius

Moradabad, May 24: Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 43 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius across several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over parts of the state, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Moradabad, residents described worsening conditions due to intense heat and rising humidity, saying daily life has been severely affected as people step out only for essential work and rely on cold beverages and water for relief.

"It is extremely hot today. Stepping out on the road is becoming very difficult," said Akhil Khan, who had stepped out to buy medicine for his child. "It was necessary to come out, otherwise I would have stayed at home." Another resident, Khilendra, said humidity levels had further aggravated the situation, making it difficult to remain outdoors for long durations. "It's very hot, and the humidity is extremely high. We mostly stay indoors and only come out for urgent necessities. Otherwise, we finish our work in the morning or evening," he said. UP Heatwave: Banda Remains Hottest Place in India for Third Straight Day With Scorching 48.2 Degrees Celsius Temperature; Lucknow Hospital Sets Up Cold Room for Heatstroke Patients.

Resident Ashok Mittal also urged people to take precautions amid the extreme weather conditions and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun. "The temperature has risen significantly today, causing a lot of difficulty. In this heat, one should drink plenty of water, take care and avoid stepping out in the sun unless it is essential," he said. At several locations in Moradabad, people were seen stopping at roadside stalls distributing sharbat to get relief from the scorching heat. Gurjit Singh said the initiative was being carried out outside a Gurdwara for passersby. "Due to the extreme heat, the Gurdwara is distributing sharbat to provide some relief. The temperature is at its peak this season, which is why we are serving it," he said.

Another passerby appreciated the effort, saying such initiatives help people cope with extreme weather conditions. "The heat is intense and the sun is scorching. This arrangement for distributing sherbet is a very good initiative. People are stopping to drink it to get some relief," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over power cuts amid the ongoing heatwave, alleging widespread distress among residents. UP Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Uttar Pradesh, Severe Heatwave To Continue for Next 3 Days.

"It's unbearably hot, but in Uttar Pradesh, the people are forced to endure hell--nowhere else are there such severe power cuts," Shrinate said, adding, "From Meerut to Ballia, people are distressed. Children, the elderly, women and farmers are all suffering in this scorching heat." The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)