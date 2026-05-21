UP Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Uttar Pradesh, Severe Heatwave To Continue for Next 3 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-level "Red Colour Warning" for Uttar Pradesh, projecting a severe heatwave that will grip the state for the next three days. Weather officials confirmed that relief is unlikely in the near term, as the red alert will transition into an "Orange Warning" for the subsequent days, signaling an extended week-long period of extreme summer conditions across multiple districts.

The current meteorological conditions indicate that maximum daytime temperatures are expected to climb significantly above normal thresholds (Awasthi et al., 2026). Along with intense daytime heat, the state is forecast to experience "warm night" conditions at isolated places. This phenomenon prevents ambient temperatures from dropping sufficiently after dark, offering no thermal respite to residents and compounding the risk of heat-related stress. Heatwave in India: Roads and Markets Empty as Delhi Temperatures Near 45 Degrees Celsius, Farmers Shift to Night Work.

According to standard IMD protocols, a Red Warning implies an extreme weather event with a high probability of impacting human health and local infrastructure. Government and health authorities use this classification to trigger action plans, advising the public to limit outdoor exposure—particularly between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM—and ensure adequate hydration to mitigate the risks of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

The Indo-Gangetic Plains, where Uttar Pradesh is centrally located, have historically served as a critical hotspot for intensifying extreme environmental events (Awasthi et al., 2026). Recent high-resolution climate modeling indicates a structural pattern of more frequent and severe heatwave developments across the state's densely populated districts (Awasthi et al., 2026). This trend exacerbates the systemic load on regional power grids due to surge cooling demands and heightens agricultural vulnerabilities. Delhi Heatwave: City Records First Major Heatstroke Case of Summer As 24-Year-Old Man Collapses During Train Journey, Admitted to RML Hospital.

Local administrative bodies across Uttar Pradesh are expected to release district-specific advisories in response to the IMD alert. Public health departments are stocking essential medical supplies to treat heatstroke cases, while municipal corporations are being urged to maintain functional water kiosks in high-traffic public zones during the upcoming peak heat window.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).