Hyderabad Traffic Police Provide Green Channel for Ambulance Carrying Heart

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Hyderabad traffic police facilitated non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying a heart here on Tuesday. "On Tuesday, once again Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of the live organ (Heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ," said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City."At 6.22 pm the Hyderabad Traffic Police provided green-channel for the transportation of the organ from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Care Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad," Kumar said. He said, "The distance between Yashoda Hospital to Care Hospital is 8 KMs which was covered in 10 minutes. The medical team carrying the organ left at 06.22 pm from Yashoda Hospital reached Care Hospital, at 06.32 pm." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)