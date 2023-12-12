Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) One kg of heroin was recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday, a BSF spokesperson said.

Acting on specific information, the BSF troops in a joint operation with the Punjab Police recovered two packets of heroin from a field in Rattankhurd village, the official said.

The packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape along with a mini torch and a nylon rope, the official said.

