New Delhi, December 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted felling of 12 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone for entry and exit to a new petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district while brushing aside the claims of an applicant seeking action against alleged illegal removal of trees in the area. The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) covers about 10,400 square kilometres and is spread over Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation on preserving the Taj Mahal and its surroundings. "On hearing the counsel for the parties, it does appear that the so-called whistleblower is really whistling in the dark," a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia observed. The bench was considering the applications, including one seeking permission for felling of 12 trees for the retail outlet. DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Health Camp in Supreme Court: Chief Justice of India Encourages People To Make Holistic Living Part of Life, Says 'Must Have Yoga Sessions For Our Employees' (Watch Video).

It took note of a report by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which recommended that the top court might consider granting permission for felling these trees, subject to certain terms and conditions -- including compensatory planting of at least 150 trees of indigenous species. Senior Advocate ADN Rao, assisting the court as amicus curiae, told the bench that the CEC had looked into the matter and submitted a report. Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Holds Article 370 to be Temporary Provision, Calls it ‘Interim Arrangement Due to War Conditions’.

He said the application seeking permission to fell 12 trees relates to setting up a petrol pump that will provide employment to locals there. Rao referred to the CEC report, which noted that the other application was filed to bring to the notice of the apex court the alleged illegal felling of trees without the court's permission.

The counsel appearing for the applicant, who had raised the issue of alleged illegal removal of trees without the court's approval in the TTZ area and sought a stay on the setting up of the retail outlet, said his application was earlier referred to the CEC. "You are whistling in the dark it appears," the bench told the lawyer.

While allowing the application seeking the nod to fell 12 trees, the bench noted the CEC's report had permitted felling of these trees, subject to certain terms and conditions. The top court has been monitoring developments in the area to protect the monument, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.