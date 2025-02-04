Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) A motorcyclist was killed and seven others were injured in two separate road accidents in Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

The motorcyclist was killed in Chinar Park area in the northern part of the city when a private bus first dashed against the motorcycle and then ran over the rider while trying to overtake the two-wheeler near Loknath Mandir, a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police said.

"The motorcyclist was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital. The driver and conductor of the bus have been detained," the police officer said, adding that a case was lodged with Baguiati police station.

In another accident, at least seven people were injured when the driver of a private bus lost control over the vehicle and it hit two other vehicles in Hastings area, another police officer said.

The condition of three injured persons was grave, he said, adding that the driver of the Dhulagarh-New Town route bus was arrested.

"The accident took place around 10 am when the Kolkata-bound bus coming from Howrah district was climbing down an approach road of Vidyasagar Setu. The driver somehow lost control over the vehicle and it hit a moving private car and then a mini matador. The goods vehicle turned turtle on the road," he said.

The injured persons were passengers of the bus and the private car, he added.

