Ranchi, June 3 (PTI) At least 10 trafficked Jharkhand children, including nine girls have been rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Friday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: One Held, Four Other Accused Identified; Police Say, 'MLA's Son Not Involved But Juvenile Son of a VIP Involved’.

The children, escorted by Giridih district social welfare officer Alka Hembrom and child protection officer Ahmed Ali, were brought to Jharkhand capital Ranchi by train on Friday.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Likely to Approve New Military Recruitment Scheme Soon, High-level Meet Tomorrow.

Of the ten children, seven girl children belong to Jharkhand's Khunti district, while three including a boy hail from Giridih district, the release said.

The children had been lured with promises of better lives, the release said.

The Jharkhand government and the department of women and child development have set up an integrated rehabilitation-cum-resource centre in Delhi. The centre's nodal officer is working to free the victims of trafficking from Jharkhand and to rehabilitate them in their districts in the state, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)