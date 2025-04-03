New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): A team of 10 NCC cadets is set to embark on a challenging expedition to scale Mount Everest as part of a larger mission flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from South Block in New Delhi.

The expedition also includes 25 Indian Army climbers aiming to summit Mt Everest and a joint team of the Indian and Nepali Army set to conquer Mt Kangchenjunga.

Also Read | Supreme Court Invalidating West Bengal School Jobs: Can't Accept Verdict, but Will Abide by It, CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Flagged-off expeditions to Mt Everest & Mt Kangchenjunga from South Block in New Delhi. 25 Indian Army climbers aim to summit Mt Everest and a Joint team of Indian Army & Nepali Army is set to scale Mt. Kangchenjunga. Also, 10 NCC cadets aim to scale Mt Everest. I wish everyone success in their mission and future endeavours," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1907710811348287649

Also Read | Ajmal Kasab's Brother Gives Bomb Threat? Mumbai Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Drunk Man for Hoax Call.

Mount Kanchenjunga, at 8,586 meters, is the third highest mountain in the world.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the joint Indo-Nepal expedition, which aims to scale Mount Kangchenjunga, will feature 12 mountaineers from the Indian Army and six from the Nepali Army. It will be led by Colonel Sarfaraz Singh of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army's Mount Everest expedition, comprising 34 climbers, will follow the traditional South Col Route and will be led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi.

Additionally, a joint NCC expedition to Mount Everest will be led by Colonel Amit Bisht. The team consists of five girl cadets, five boy cadets, four officers and 11 permanent instructors staff. Scheduled to commence this month, the teams aim to reach their respective summits by May 2025.

The Defence Minister also interacted with the mountaineers, and commended their courage, dedication & determination. He exuded confidence that these expeditions would inspire the youth, and underscore India's leadership in high-altitude mountaineering.

"The expeditions are designed to showcase the exceptional skills, resilience, and indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces while setting new benchmarks in the field of high-altitude mountaineering. These are expected to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams with courage, determination, and the spirit of excellence," a MoD statement said.

The event, organised by the Indian Army, was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr Shankar P Sharma, a delegation from Nepal, and other senior civil & military officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)