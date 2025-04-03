Mumbai, April 3: Panic ensued after a bomb threat call was made to the Mumbai Police main control room, with the caller claiming to be the brother of terrorist Ajmal Kasab. The unidentified caller threatened to bomb the control room and the entire Mumbai Police force, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

The call was received on the emergency helpline number 100 in the early hours of April 1. Police launched an investigation and traced the call to the Mulund railway station area. The accused, identified as Piyush Shivnath Shukla (28), a security guard from Thane, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was swiftly arrested. According to officials, Shukla was heavily intoxicated when he made the call. Mumbai Bomb Threat: A Week After Jogeshwari-Oshiwara School, College in Kandivali West Receives Theat Mail.

Investigations revealed that on the night of April 1, Shukla traveled from Thane to Mulund station and was sitting on Platform No. 1 when an RPF officer asked him to leave. Agitated, he stepped out of the station and made the threat call to the Mumbai Police control room, abusing officials and falsely identifying himself as Kasab’s brother. CSMT Bomb Threat: Man Makes Threatening Call About RDX Being Placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Turns Out Hoax; Police Launch Hunt for Caller.

Senior officers were immediately alerted, and the police traced the mobile number used for the call. Authorities confirmed that the threat was a hoax, but further investigations are underway to determine if the accused had any prior criminal history or intentions beyond mischief.

